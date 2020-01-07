Hyundai and Uber announce UAM partnership at CES

Hyundai, who will manufacture the 'air taxis,' is the first automotive company to join the Uber Elevate initiative.

Jan 7th, 2020
Hyundai Uber
Hyundai/Uber

LAS VEGAS – Uber and Hyundai Motor Company have announced a new partnership to develop Uber Air Taxis for a future aerial ride share network and unveiled a new full-scale aircraft concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Hyundai is the first automotive company to join the Uber Elevate initiative, bringing automotive-scale manufacturing capability and a track record of mass-producing electric vehicles. The air vehicle concept Hyundai released was created in part through Uber’s open design process, a NASA-inspired approach that jump-starts innovation by publicly releasing vehicle design concepts so any company can use them to innovate their air taxi models and engineering technologies.

In this partnership, Hyundai will produce and deploy the air vehicles, and Uber will provide airspace support services, connections to ground transportation, and customer interfaces through an aerial ride share network. Both parties are collaborating on infrastructure concepts to support take-off and landing for this new class of vehicles.

“Our vision of urban air mobility (UAM) will transform the concept of urban transportation,” said Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Division. “We expect UAM to vitalize urban communities and provide more quality time to people. We are confident that Uber Elevate is the right partner to make this innovative product readily available to as many customers as possible.”

In preparation for this announcement, Hyundai has worked with Uber Elevate to develop a PAV (Personal Air Vehicle) model, S-A1, that utilizes innovative design processes to optimize electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for aerial ridesharing purposes. The Elevate initiative based this process on NASA’s historical approach of putting design concepts out publicly to inspire innovation amongst multiple companies, spurring the development of common research models to investigate novel aerodynamic concepts and catalyzing industry progress in wing design, noise, aerodynamics, and simulation verification.

As a result, Hyundai’s S-A1 model unveiled at CES reflects previous eVTOL designs Uber Elevate has released in the following ways:

  • It is designed for a cruising speed up to 180 miles/hr (290 km/hr), a cruising altitude of around 1,000-2,000 feet (300 - 600 mt) above ground, and to fly trips up to 60 mile (100 km).
  • The Hyundai vehicle will be 100% electric, utilizing distributed electric propulsion and during peak hours will require about five to seven minutes for recharging.
  • Hyundai’s electric aircraft utilizes distributed electric propulsion, powering multiple rotors and propellers around the airframe to increase safety by decreasing any single point of failure. Having several, smaller rotors also reduces noise relative to large rotor helicopters with combustion engines, which is very important to cities.
  • The model is designed to take off vertically, transition to wing-borne lift in cruise, and then transition back to vertical flight to land.
  • The Hyundai vehicle will be piloted initially, but over time they will become autonomous.
  • The cabin is designed with four passenger seats, allowing riders to board/disembark easily and avoid the dreaded middle seat with enough space for a personal bag or backpack/rider.
More in Unmanned
Sager 7 Jan 2019 5e1482ddf291f
DC-DC converter for power electronics offered by Sager
With efficiencies to 97.5 percent, power losses are minimized to operate in harsh ambient temperatures of -40 to 125 degrees Celsius.
Jan 7th, 2020
M2dls
CP Tech launches Mini Micro Data Link System
The M2DLS is an advanced single unit digital data link system specifically designed for micro and small size platforms which are sensitive to size, weight and power (SWaP).
Dec 20th, 2019
Future electric aircraft like NASA&apos;s X-57 may one day fly with faster charging, less toxic batteries like the one developed by IBM Research - Almaden.
IBM Research created a new battery that outperforms lithium-ion
Scientists at IBM Research have developed a new battery whose unique ingredients can be extracted from seawater instead of mining, writes Andrew Liszewski for Gizmodo.com.
Dec 20th, 2019
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a high-performance, cost-effective, sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities. The Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully completed initial flight tests for the UAS with a customizable suite of ISR tools that supports extended missions.
AFRL successfully completes 2.5 day flight of Ultra LEAP platform
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities.
Dec 18th, 2019
Ga Asi Ge Er 0298 1200x600
GA-ASI awards Gray Eagle ER modernization contracts
Enhancements to avionics, datalinks and software will increase performance.
Dec 16th, 2019
Phantom P4 1701166 1280
Report shows there are 537 anti-drone systems
From jamming rifles to ground installations that fire nets, a new report lays out the expansive Wild West of anti-drone tech, writes Matthew Gault for Vice.
Dec 16th, 2019
Citadel Homeland Protect V3
U.S. government and Citadel collaborate on CUAS tech
Drones have been difficult to defend and protect against as they are easily purchased, adapted for weaponization, and can execute cybersecurity attacks.
Dec 13th, 2019
Hrex
UAV Turbines, Inc. expands its microturbine capabilities to electrically powered UAVs
The HREX developmental system can extend the endurance of a wide variety of electrically powered UAVs now in development.
Dec 12th, 2019
U 2433243 960 720
House-passed NDAA authorizes 'Space Force'
The establishment of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth armed service of the United States, under the Air Force, fulfills one of Trump’s most high-profile requests, reports CNBC.
Dec 12th, 2019
Chinese Drones
Lineup of Chinese air combat drone types caught by satellite
The display of China's most prominent operational and developmental unmanned military aircraft is another sign that Beijing is betting big on drones, writes Tyler Rogoway for TheDrive.com.
Dec 10th, 2019
EHang passenger-grade AAVs performed simultaneous flight in the downtown area and CBD of Guangzhou city, near the landmark of Canton Tower and LIEDE Bridge.
EHang debuts in-city demo flight of its 'flying taxis'
Under the terms of a partnership agreement, Heli Chuangxin and EHang are committed to building up the infrastructure for the world's first commercial in-city sightseeing UAM route in Guangzhou.
Dec 9th, 2019
Gator Radar 9 Dec 2019 5dee5da5d0a2c
Marine Corps orders six more G/ATOR radar systems
The G/ATOR radar is designed to protect Marine Corps warfighters on invasion beaches from rockets, artillery, mortars, cruise missiles, and UAVs.
Dec 9th, 2019
Cimon 2 Dlr 2019
CIMON-2 is on its way to the ISS to assist astronauts
CIMON is a free-flying, spherical technology demonstrator for human-machine interaction and features artificial intelligence.
Dec 5th, 2019
Jaunt Mou Image 1
BAE and Jaunt collaborate on UAM energy management
During this collaboration, both companies will investigate product development for the future of aircraft electrification.
Dec 5th, 2019