UAVOS's Robinson unmanned helicopter extends application range

The R-22 unmanned helicopter is designed for both cargo delivery and humanitarian/disaster relief applications.

Jan 8th, 2020
R1 Med

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., - UAVOS has announced that it has unveiled its converted Robinson manned helicopter into unmanned aircraft R-22 as a cargo and long range delivery drone. It features a payload capacity of 180 kilograms or 400 pounds and a travel distance of up to 1020 km.

R-22 unmanned helicopter is designed for both cargo delivery and humanitarian/disaster relief applications. Failure to deliver vital equipment under austere operating conditions and timelines can incur substantial fiscal costs, making Robinson’s all weather capabilities particularly valuable. This also opens up new possibilities for safely and efficiently transporting goods in a variety of industries.

Another is the disaster relief mission – where R-22 can bring food, fuel, water, supplies, medicine, communications and even electrical power to areas that are hard-hit by natural or man-made disasters.

"The cargo companies only make money when that cargo gets to its destination, and our R-22 is their'guarantee,' at any time, and any weather conditions, which makes it a very attractive prospect for any cargo company," said UAVOS’s CEO, Aliaksei Stratsilatau.

More in Unmanned
Sager 7 Jan 2019 5e1482ddf291f
DC-DC converter for power electronics offered by Sager
With efficiencies to 97.5 percent, power losses are minimized to operate in harsh ambient temperatures of -40 to 125 degrees Celsius.
Jan 7th, 2020
M2dls
CP Tech launches Mini Micro Data Link System
The M2DLS is an advanced single unit digital data link system specifically designed for micro and small size platforms which are sensitive to size, weight and power (SWaP).
Dec 20th, 2019
Future electric aircraft like NASA&apos;s X-57 may one day fly with faster charging, less toxic batteries like the one developed by IBM Research - Almaden.
IBM Research created a new battery that outperforms lithium-ion
Scientists at IBM Research have developed a new battery whose unique ingredients can be extracted from seawater instead of mining, writes Andrew Liszewski for Gizmodo.com.
Dec 20th, 2019
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a high-performance, cost-effective, sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities. The Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully completed initial flight tests for the UAS with a customizable suite of ISR tools that supports extended missions.
AFRL successfully completes 2.5 day flight of Ultra LEAP platform
The Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP) consists of a sport-class commercial airframe converted to a fully automated system with autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities.
Dec 18th, 2019
Ga Asi Ge Er 0298 1200x600
GA-ASI awards Gray Eagle ER modernization contracts
Enhancements to avionics, datalinks and software will increase performance.
Dec 16th, 2019
Phantom P4 1701166 1280
Report shows there are 537 anti-drone systems
From jamming rifles to ground installations that fire nets, a new report lays out the expansive Wild West of anti-drone tech, writes Matthew Gault for Vice.
Dec 16th, 2019
Citadel Homeland Protect V3
U.S. government and Citadel collaborate on CUAS tech
Drones have been difficult to defend and protect against as they are easily purchased, adapted for weaponization, and can execute cybersecurity attacks.
Dec 13th, 2019
Hrex
UAV Turbines, Inc. expands its microturbine capabilities to electrically powered UAVs
The HREX developmental system can extend the endurance of a wide variety of electrically powered UAVs now in development.
Dec 12th, 2019
U 2433243 960 720
House-passed NDAA authorizes 'Space Force'
The establishment of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth armed service of the United States, under the Air Force, fulfills one of Trump’s most high-profile requests, reports CNBC.
Dec 12th, 2019
Chinese Drones
Lineup of Chinese air combat drone types caught by satellite
The display of China's most prominent operational and developmental unmanned military aircraft is another sign that Beijing is betting big on drones, writes Tyler Rogoway for TheDrive.com.
Dec 10th, 2019
EHang passenger-grade AAVs performed simultaneous flight in the downtown area and CBD of Guangzhou city, near the landmark of Canton Tower and LIEDE Bridge.
EHang debuts in-city demo flight of its 'flying taxis'
Under the terms of a partnership agreement, Heli Chuangxin and EHang are committed to building up the infrastructure for the world's first commercial in-city sightseeing UAM route in Guangzhou.
Dec 9th, 2019
Gator Radar 9 Dec 2019 5dee5da5d0a2c
Marine Corps orders six more G/ATOR radar systems
The G/ATOR radar is designed to protect Marine Corps warfighters on invasion beaches from rockets, artillery, mortars, cruise missiles, and UAVs.
Dec 9th, 2019
Cimon 2 Dlr 2019
CIMON-2 is on its way to the ISS to assist astronauts
CIMON is a free-flying, spherical technology demonstrator for human-machine interaction and features artificial intelligence.
Dec 5th, 2019
Jaunt Mou Image 1
BAE and Jaunt collaborate on UAM energy management
During this collaboration, both companies will investigate product development for the future of aircraft electrification.
Dec 5th, 2019