MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., - UAVOS has announced that it has unveiled its converted Robinson manned helicopter into unmanned aircraft R-22 as a cargo and long range delivery drone. It features a payload capacity of 180 kilograms or 400 pounds and a travel distance of up to 1020 km.

R-22 unmanned helicopter is designed for both cargo delivery and humanitarian/disaster relief applications. Failure to deliver vital equipment under austere operating conditions and timelines can incur substantial fiscal costs, making Robinson’s all weather capabilities particularly valuable. This also opens up new possibilities for safely and efficiently transporting goods in a variety of industries.

Another is the disaster relief mission – where R-22 can bring food, fuel, water, supplies, medicine, communications and even electrical power to areas that are hard-hit by natural or man-made disasters.

"The cargo companies only make money when that cargo gets to its destination, and our R-22 is their'guarantee,' at any time, and any weather conditions, which makes it a very attractive prospect for any cargo company," said UAVOS’s CEO, Aliaksei Stratsilatau.