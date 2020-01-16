PATUXENT RIVER NAS, Md. – Northrop Grumman Corp. will provide crucial electronic components for the U.S. Navy's maritime search radar aboard the MQ-4C Triton long-range ocean patrol unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) under terms of a $64.8 million order, writes John Keller for Military & Aerospace Electronics. Continue reading original article

The Intelligent Aerospace take:

January 16, 2020-The MFAS is the Triton's maritime search radar that provides the UAV with a 360-degree view of a large geographic area while providing all-weather coverage for detecting, classifying, tracking, and identifying points of interest. MFAS is separate from the MQ-4C Triton air-to-air radar. The Triton performs maritime surveillance missions as long as 24 hours at altitudes of more than 10 miles to enable coverage out to 2,000 nautical miles. The UAV's suite of sensors can detect and classify different types of ships automatically.

Jamie Whitney, Associate Editor

Intelligent Aerospace